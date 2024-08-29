Sabrina Carpenter Bratz doll piques Barry Keoghan's interest: "Can I have one?"
Los Angeles, California - Pop star Sabrina Carpenter's latest music video inspired more than her fans. Now, her "on and off" boyfriend, Barry Keoghan, wants a Bratz doll inspired after her iconic look!
Please Please Please get that guy his own doll!
On Monday, the Bratz Instagram account unveiled two dolls inspired by the 25-year-old artist and her Taste music video counterpart, Jenna Ortega.
The dolls are dressed in the exact outfits worn by the two in the clip's funeral scene.
In the comments section of the post, Barry Keoghan couldn't help but make a playful request that immediately shook fans, per People.
"Can I have one?" he simply asked.
Sabrina and the Saltburn actor's relationship has been a bit rocky lately, with multiple reports suggesting they had parted ways shortly before he was caught liking a post of hers on social media.
However, a source has revealed the couple's relationship is "on and off."
Are Barry and Sabrina still together?
The Nonsense singer and the 31-year-old actor are said to have started dating in 2023 and seemingly went public in March 2024 at the Oscars afterparty.
The two also attended the Met Gala shortly after and were the talk of the town for weeks.
"SO REAL OF YOU," one fan commented under Barry's comment of wanting one of his own dolls.
Another on X added, "Ended all the breakup rumors with ease."
Despite the uncertainty surrounding their official status, the Juno artist has made it abundantly clear that Barry holds a special place in her heart.
She even went as far as to say he's "one of the best actors of this generation" – that's why she knew he'd be perfect in her Please Please Please music video!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@bratz & @sabrinacarpenter