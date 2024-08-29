Sabrina Carpenter Bratz doll piques Barry Keoghan's interest: "Can I have one?"

Los Angeles, California - Pop star Sabrina Carpenter's latest music video inspired more than her fans. Now, her "on and off" boyfriend, Barry Keoghan, wants a Bratz doll inspired after her iconic look!

Sabrina Carpenter's alleged boyfriend Barry Keoghan (r.) wants a Bratz doll that looks like her from her recent music video. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@bratz & @sabrinacarpenter

Please Please Please get that guy his own doll!

On Monday, the Bratz Instagram account unveiled two dolls inspired by the 25-year-old artist and her Taste music video counterpart, Jenna Ortega.



The dolls are dressed in the exact outfits worn by the two in the clip's funeral scene.

In the comments section of the post, Barry Keoghan couldn't help but make a playful request that immediately shook fans, per People.

"Can I have one?" he simply asked.

Sabrina and the Saltburn actor's relationship has been a bit rocky lately, with multiple reports suggesting they had parted ways shortly before he was caught liking a post of hers on social media.

However, a source has revealed the couple's relationship is "on and off."