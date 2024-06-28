Sabrina Carpenter fans slam "impossible" tour ticket availability: "RIP to my chances of getting to go"

Los Angeles, California - Sabrina Carpenter 's Short n' Sweet album tour has been garnering tons of fan interest since it was first announced on June 20. But why are the tickets impossible to get?

With her perfect hair and makeup and her catchy number-one hit songs like Please Please Please and Espresso, Sabrina has been building a huge following – and fast!

On Friday the rising star posted a cheeky retro-inspired Instagram post promoting her new tour.

"Short n’ Sweet tour tix are onsale today 10 AM local. limited tickets remain, as well as VIP," she wrote.

"can’t wait to see you all there."

Her fans instantly berated the singer about the seemingly out-of-touch post in light of how difficult her concert tickets have been proving to get.

"hey girlie so actually no tickets were available hope this helps," wrote one as another said, "Didnt get any during presale, didnt get any during normal sale, and resale is nearly impossible. RIP to my chances of getting to go."

A third fan commented that "this gotta be the worst concert sale ive ever experienced."