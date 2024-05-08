Taylor Swift bill enforcing concert ticket protections becomes law

Minneapolis, Minnesota - Minnesota has passed new legislation aiming to protect buyers purchasing concert tickets, inspired by the fiasco surrounding the ticket sales for Taylor Swift 's The Eras Tour.

A bill motivated by Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour ticket fiasco has become law in Minnesota, targeting resellers and promoting transparency in ticket fees. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press

House File 1989 – which pulls its name from Swift's famous birth year – was signed by Governor Tim Walz on Tuesday.

The legislation was motivated by issues with junk fees and rampant resellers in the sale of tickets to see the 34-year-old pop star at US Bank Stadium last summer.

Under the law, all fees must be disclosed by ticket sellers upfront, and resellers are no longer allowed to sell more than one copy of a ticket, per Pioneer Press.

House File 1989 will apply to tickets for all live events held in Minnesota, both those purchased within the state and outside of it.

In November 2022, Ticketmaster's Verified Fan Presale for the US dates of Swift's The Eras Tour crashed the site, leaving fans stuck in the queue for hours – only to be left without tickets or forced to pay exorbitant prices and "service fees," despite the service not working properly.