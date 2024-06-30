Sabrina Carpenter inspires new "sunburned" makeup trend

Sabrina Carpenter has been inspiring a hot new makeup trend – and we're burning to tell you about it!

It might be the heat wave talking, but "sunburned" makeup is looking to be all the rage for summer.

Rising star Sabrina Carpenter's most recent viral makeup looks and her hit music video for Espresso have inspired the masses to break out the ultra-pigmented blush and bronzer.

The Espresso singer has posted numerous selfies to her Instagram account showing off her bronzed and beautiful makeup vibes (despite being quite pale when barefaced.)

Clean girl, meet "sunburned" makeup!

Back in the day, celebs used to hit the tanning beds to achieve a sunkissed hue – but now we know how damaging actual UV light can be to the skin.

Sunburned makeup, therefore, gives you all the glowy radiance of a sun tan without any of the pain and suffering.

TikTok makeup tutorials abound for minimalist or maximalist fake tans using the placement technique of the also-popular boyfriend blush trend.