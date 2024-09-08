Sabrina Carpenter shares sultry new Bed Chem video and childhood crushes: "All were women"

Rising pop singer Sabrina Carpenter dropped a new clip on TikTok while jamming out to her new song. She also revealed her celeb crushes when she was a child!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Los Angeles, California - Rising pop singer Sabrina Carpenter dropped a new clip on TikTok while jamming out to her new song. She also revealed her celeb crushes from when she was a child!

Sabrina Carpenter posted a new TikTok video dancing and jamming along to her new song, Bed Chem, from her Short N' Sweet album.
Sabrina Carpenter posted a new TikTok video dancing and jamming along to her new song, Bed Chem, from her Short N' Sweet album.  © Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images & Screenshot/TikTok/@sabrinacarpenter

In the clip, the 25-year-old artist is getting ready for what appears to be a glamorous event while jamming out to her Short N' Sweet song, Bed Chem.

"THE WAY SHE MOVES HER EYEBROWS HAHAHAHA I LOVE HER," one fan commented.

Another chimed in, "WHO ELSE AGREES SABRINA HAS NEVER RELEASED A BAD SONG."

Shia LaBeouf goes berserk in shocking new footage!
Celebrities Shia LaBeouf goes berserk in shocking new footage!

The Taste hitmaker also posted a story on her Instagram, teasing her upcoming 2024 MTV VMAs performance with a photo of her red heels, seemingly at rehearsals.

"VMA < VMAyyyyyyyy," she captioned the snap.

In addition to her viral TikTok clip and Instagram story, Sab has also been making headlines with a recent interview with W Magazine, where she spilled some tea fans were dying to know!

Sabrina Carpenter reveals her childhood crushes!

Rising pop artist Sabrina Carpenter (bottom) revealed her childhood crushes included Taylor Swift (top l.), Miley Cyrus (top c.), and Ariana Grande (top r.)
Rising pop artist Sabrina Carpenter (bottom) revealed her childhood crushes included Taylor Swift (top l.), Miley Cyrus (top c.), and Ariana Grande (top r.)  © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & Matt Winkelmeyer, Angela Weiss, & Valerie Macon / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a clip from the interview posted on TikTok, the Juno singer revealed her childhood crushes: Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift, and Ariana Grande.

She also shared how she used to decorate her bedroom with the infamous Tiger Beat posters of some of her favorite celebrities.

And like the truthful queen we know her to be, she also admitted to having a "dangerous Zac Efron phase."

Kourtney Kardashian shares rare look at baby Rocky: "I heart you"
Kourtney Kardashian Kourtney Kardashian shares rare look at baby Rocky: "I heart you"

Just girly things!

Now, Sabrina has caught up to some of her childhood idols, even opening for both the yes, and? artist and Queen Tay Tay on their tours as well as scoring a No. 1 album of her own with her latest record, Short n' Sweet!

Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images & Screenshot/TikTok/@sabrinacarpenter

More on Celebrities: