Sabrina Carpenter shares sultry new Bed Chem video and childhood crushes: "All were women"

Los Angeles, California - Rising pop singer Sabrina Carpenter dropped a new clip on TikTok while jamming out to her new song . She also revealed her celeb crushes from when she was a child!

Sabrina Carpenter posted a new TikTok video dancing and jamming along to her new song, Bed Chem, from her Short N' Sweet album. © Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images & Screenshot/TikTok/@sabrinacarpenter

In the clip, the 25-year-old artist is getting ready for what appears to be a glamorous event while jamming out to her Short N' Sweet song, Bed Chem.

"THE WAY SHE MOVES HER EYEBROWS HAHAHAHA I LOVE HER," one fan commented.

Another chimed in, "WHO ELSE AGREES SABRINA HAS NEVER RELEASED A BAD SONG."



The Taste hitmaker also posted a story on her Instagram, teasing her upcoming 2024 MTV VMAs performance with a photo of her red heels, seemingly at rehearsals.



"VMA < VMAyyyyyyyy," she captioned the snap.

In addition to her viral TikTok clip and Instagram story, Sab has also been making headlines with a recent interview with W Magazine, where she spilled some tea fans were dying to know!