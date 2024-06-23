Sabrina Carpenter ups her fashion game amid whirlwind pop success

Los Angeles, California - Sabrina Carpenter has been working late again and celebrating her upcoming Short n' Sweet album tour in style with a fashionable photo dump!

The meteoric rise of Espresso singer Sabrina Carpenter knows no bounds these days.

The pop princess-in-training is cementing her cultural footprint with an impeccable fashion track record, evidenced by her latest fashion-filled Instagram post.

Formerly known as the queen of coquette looks, the Feather singer has been mixing up her outfits for a sleeker vibe.

As you can see, she's been employing some Annie Hall-inspired menswear accents – like blazers, fitted trousers, and ties – while keeping her classic girly girl aesthetic of bows, blowouts, and blush for days.

Sabrina also posted some shots of her time in Paris for Louis Vuitton's recent 2025 spring/summer menswear show in collaboration with UNESCO, an event which was moved up so as not to interfere with the city's Olympic festivities.

Other highlights from the Instagram photo dump include the Please Please Please singer's new Times Square billboard with Spotify, her upcoming gig at San Francisco's Outside Lands music festival, and yet another Billboard music milestone that puts Sab in league with The Beatles.