Has Sabrina Carpenter rekindled her romance with Barry Keoghan?

Paris, France - Fans of Sabrina Carpenter have come up with a new theory that the pop star may have rekindled her romance with actor Barry Keoghan.

After the Oscar nominee stepped out at a Valentino fashion show over the weekend, his outfit went viral online thanks to a heart-shaped pin he wore that eerily resembled an outfit Sabrina often wears on stage.

But the theory may need to be taken with a grain of salt, as the 25-year-old singer just recently appeared to take a dig at her ex while performing in Dublin.

"Dublin, it's so lovely to be here. You all look and sound amazing," she said during the concert earlier this month.

"But my goodness, these Irish boys are hard work."

Of course, fans couldn't help but point out the fact that Barry indeed hails from Ireland, so it seems that the two may not be in the best spot these days.

Barry and Sabrina called it quits last December after about a year of dating, and while reports blamed their busy schedules for the split, rumors did swirl online that the Eternals actor had been unfaithful.