Sabrina Carpenter gives fans peek behind curtain of viral Vogue shoot
New York, New York - Pop icon Sabrina Carpenter gave fans a peek at her silly side in behind-the-scenes shots from her recent Vogue cover shoot!
On Wednesday, the Grammy Award-winning singer shared a carousel of photos on Instagram from a Vogue Magazine release party for her March 2025 cover issue.
In the first photo, Sabrina channeled a geeky "Sports Expert" persona named Regina Harpenter, wearing a light blue cardigan, mustard yellow skirt, pink leather jacket, and oversized glasses.
Another shot captures her Old Hollywood Glam in a Polaroid-style pic, featuring a voluminous short blonde bob, winged eyeliner, and a nude lip.
She also shined in a powder blue corset dress, which she accessorized with delicate layered necklaces and diamond stud earrings.
Her nails were also the talk of the internet!
The 25-year-old singer flaunted a whimsical manicure made up of weather-inspired designs, including clouds, raindrops, and lightning bolts.
Sabrina Carpenter talks her Vogue cover issue
The Espresso artist was spotted chatting with Anna Wintour after the iconic visionary gave an opening toast to praise the artist's milestone achievement, per Vogue.
"There truly isn't anything you can't do!" Anna concluded.
Sabrina then shared, "For any little girl on planet Earth, being on the cover of Vogue is one of her biggest dreams," adding, "But you never picture it happening in such a special way, with such a special group of people."
One of Sabs' longtime fans – her sister Sarah Carpenter – accompanied her for the entire evening and was seen alongside Sabrina as she signed Vogue covers at the event.
What an incredible way to close out New York Fashion Week!
