Sabrina Carpenter teases spicy lyrics on Man's Best Friend: "Not for any pearl clutchers"

New York, New York - Sabrina Carpenter has issued a warning to all of the "pearl clutchers" out there ahead of her new album drop!

Sabrina Carpenter joked her new album is "not for any pearl clutchers." © MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 26-year-old singer returns on Friday with her seventh studio album, Man's Best Friend.

Ahead of its debut, Sabrina teased to CBS Mornings that her new record will feature the same risqué sense of humor that helped make her last album, Short n' Sweet, such a big hit.

"The album is not for any pearl clutchers," the Espresso artist told host Gayle King.

Still, Sabrina said that even the more conservative listeners will "find something that makes them smirk and chuckle to themselves."

The Grammy winner also shared that some of her spicier lyrics (we're looking at you, Bed Chem!) can be a powerful way for her fans to get a little confidence boost.

"I think that's the thing, is sometimes people hear the lyrics that are really bold, or they go, 'I don't want to sing this in front of other people.' It's like it's almost too TMI," she said.

"But I think about being at a concert with however many young women I see in the front row that are screaming at the top of their lungs with their best friends. And you can go, 'Oh, we can all sigh of relief, like, 'This is just fun.' And that's all it has to be."

While Sabrina's last era sparked some viral talk over its racier moments, Man's Best Friend has already kicked off with some controversy – namely over its cover art.