Benny Blanco shares sweet photos of Selena Gomez amid new romance

Los Angeles, California - Benny Blanco paid homage to Selena Gomez by sharing some sweet photos of the singer on social media amid their new romance.

Benny Blanco has shared new photos of Selena Gomez amid their blossoming romance. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/itsbennyblanco & shotbyevi

On Tuesday, the 35-year-old producer dropped two snaps of Selena via his Instagram story.

In the first, the 31-year-old star smiled for the camera before covering her face in the second photo.

Since confirming their relationship last month, Selena and Benny haven't been shy about showing off their love on social media.

Also on Tuesday, the Rare Beauty founder shared a meme alluding to their romance that read, "me: one more kiss" and "him: i really have to go" followed by a sad face still from Despicable Me.

Though fans only found out recently, Selena has been dating the musician since around June.

She previously wrote on Instagram that he is her "absolute everything," adding, "He's still better than anyone I've ever been with."

Benny has returned the favor, calling her "perfect" in an Instagram video shared in December.