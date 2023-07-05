Is Selena Gomez the inspiration behind HBO's The Idol?

Los Angeles, California - Amid the many controversies surrounding The Idol, Selena Gomez fans are now bashing the HBO TV show for allegedly drawing inspiration from the star's life for its storyline.

Selena Gomez (l.) fans are now convinced that the singer serves as the inspiration behind the character of Jocelyn, played by Lily-Rose Depp (r.), on The Idol. © Collage: Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Future Image

Even the biggest pop culture experts may have already forgotten about Selena and Gomez and The Weeknd's romance, as the pair dated briefly back in 2017.

Still, it seems the short-lived fling is more relevant than ever in 2023 as fans claim that The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, pulled from his ex's real life in co-creating The Idol.

Fans on social media have highlighted a number of similarities between the 30-year-old and Lily-Rose Depp's character of Jocelyn.

To start with, both Gomez and Jocelyn are pop stars who got their start as child actors. On the more unsettling side, some argue that Tesfaye seems to have had no issue recreating the psychological challenges his former flame faced around the time they were dating.

So how convincing are these parallels exactly?

The series kicks off with Jocelyn canceling her world tour after her mother's death, a similarity to Gomez's decision to cancel her 2016 world tour due to mental health issues. The Idol also seems to mimic the Rare Beauty founder's subsequent come-back era, where she wore a hospital bracelet in the music video for her next single, Bad Liar. And what does Jocelyn wear in her photo shoot on the series? You guessed it, a hospital bracelet.

That's not the end of the similarities, and while not everyone is convinced, it's sparked yet another controversy for the drama series.