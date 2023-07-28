Francia Raisa responds to Selena Gomez's shout-out and clarifies friendship status

Los Angeles, California - Francia Raisa is setting the record straight on her friendship with Selena Gomez .

Francia Raisa (r.) denied any "beef" with Selena Gomez but did not respond to questions about whether there was ever a falling out. © Collage: Presley Ann & Gonzalo Marroquin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

After on-and-off rumors of a major falling out, Gomez seemingly put the speculation to rest on Thursday with a birthday tribute to her long-time friend.

"No matter where life takes us, I love you," the 31-year-old said in the post.

After the post was shared on Thursday, TMZ caught up with Raisa, and the 35-year-old clarified where the once-BFFs stand at the moment.

"I got so many great birthday messages," she said. "I really, really appreciate everyone."

Raisa dodged questions about whether Gomez had called her but added, "There's no beef, guys."

When the cameraman asked if there ever was a feud, the How I Met Your Father waved goodbye and shut her car door, so while they are okay right now, their past drama doesn't exactly seem to have been forgotten.