Francia Raisa responds to Selena Gomez's shout-out and clarifies friendship status
Los Angeles, California - Francia Raisa is setting the record straight on her friendship with Selena Gomez.
After on-and-off rumors of a major falling out, Gomez seemingly put the speculation to rest on Thursday with a birthday tribute to her long-time friend.
"No matter where life takes us, I love you," the 31-year-old said in the post.
After the post was shared on Thursday, TMZ caught up with Raisa, and the 35-year-old clarified where the once-BFFs stand at the moment.
"I got so many great birthday messages," she said. "I really, really appreciate everyone."
Raisa dodged questions about whether Gomez had called her but added, "There's no beef, guys."
When the cameraman asked if there ever was a feud, the How I Met Your Father waved goodbye and shut her car door, so while they are okay right now, their past drama doesn't exactly seem to have been forgotten.
Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa seemingly had a falling out in 2022
Raisa had reignited feud rumors in May when she dodged paparazzi questions about why she had unfollowed Gomez on Instagram.
The Grown-ish star's father spoke out in December 2022 about his daughter's friendship with Gomez, claiming that the pair indeed had a falling out over the Hands to Myself singer's decision to continue drinking after Raisa donated her kidney to her in 2017.
The pair had made their drama public when Raisa clapped back at Gomez for calling Taylor Swift her "only friend in the industry" last year.
Raisa unfollowed Gomez after that, while the former Disney darling defended herself by saying, "Sorry I didn't mention everyone I know."
