Selena Gomez gets candid about feeling "bitter" over body scrutiny

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez opened up about the relentless scrutiny she's faced over her weight, admitting she can get "a tad bitter" over the brutal commentary.

Speaking on Monday's episode of On Purpose with Jay Shetty, the 32-year-old got candid about how public commentary on her body has affected her.

"Everyone just has something to say, and it's really making me sad and – not even sad 'cause, I'm not a victim, everyone – I just think it's made me a tad bitter, and I feel really guilty for saying that, but it's true," Selena said.

The Only Murders in the Building star has been open about how her Lupus medications can cause weight fluctuations, and while she's made it clear her priority is to focus on her health, her recent public appearances sparked a fresh wave of vicious scrutiny over her weight.

But elsewhere in the interview, Selena explained that she tries to "ignore everything" when it comes to online discourse about her appearance.

At the moment, she doesn't have any social media apps on her phone, which she calls an important way to "combat" the negative impact the criticism can have on her mental health.

Still, she confessed, "I'm human and sometimes I read things."

But when she does venture onto social media, Selena hasn't been afraid to fire back at the cruel critics!

