Selena Gomez gets candid about feeling "bitter" over body scrutiny
Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez opened up about the relentless scrutiny she's faced over her weight, admitting she can get "a tad bitter" over the brutal commentary.
Speaking on Monday's episode of On Purpose with Jay Shetty, the 32-year-old got candid about how public commentary on her body has affected her.
"Everyone just has something to say, and it's really making me sad and – not even sad 'cause, I'm not a victim, everyone – I just think it's made me a tad bitter, and I feel really guilty for saying that, but it's true," Selena said.
The Only Murders in the Building star has been open about how her Lupus medications can cause weight fluctuations, and while she's made it clear her priority is to focus on her health, her recent public appearances sparked a fresh wave of vicious scrutiny over her weight.
But elsewhere in the interview, Selena explained that she tries to "ignore everything" when it comes to online discourse about her appearance.
At the moment, she doesn't have any social media apps on her phone, which she calls an important way to "combat" the negative impact the criticism can have on her mental health.
Still, she confessed, "I'm human and sometimes I read things."
But when she does venture onto social media, Selena hasn't been afraid to fire back at the cruel critics!
Selena Gomez shuts down scrutiny over her weight
During her press tour for Emilia Pérez last fall, Selena hit back at a TikToker who speculated that she had been intentionally covering her stomach on the red carpet.
"This makes me sick," the Single Soon singer wrote back. "I have SEBO in my small intestine. It flares up. I don't care that I don't look like a [stick] figure."
Selena shared another powerful statement last January when she shared side-by-side photos of her younger self and herself today, reflecting on how her body will "never" look like it did years ago, and that's perfectly okay.
"I'm not perfect, but I am proud to be who I am. Sometimes I forget it's ok to be me," she wrote.
Cover photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP