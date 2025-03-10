Hailey Bieber fires back as Selena Gomez feud rumors reignite

Los Angeles, California - Hailey Bieber has set the record straight amid speculation that she has reignited her infamous feud with Selena Gomez .

Hailey Bieber (l.) has set the record straight amid speculation that she has reignited her infamous feud with Selena Gomez. © Collage: MICHAEL TRAN / AFP & AMY SUSSMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

A TikToker recently went viral with claims that the 28-year-old model liked a video mocking Selena and her fiancé Benny Blanco.

But according to Hailey's rep, "This never happened."

In a statement provided to Us Weekly on Sunday, the spokesperson added, "This entire story has been fabricated by a content creator looking to capitalize off of an old, tired narrative."

Selena and Hailey have had a long history of being pitted against one another due to the timelines of their respective relationships with singer Justin Bieber.

The 32-year-old Rare Beauty founder famously dated Justin on and off for about a decade before he tied the knot with Hailey in 2018 – just months after his final split from Selena.

The feud most recently exploded in 2023 after Selena called out an old clip of Hailey making fun of Taylor Swift – a longtime friend of the Emilia Pérez star.

The backlash got so bad that Selena called for a ceasefire as she revealed Hailey had reached out to her about the death threats she'd been receiving.

The Rhode mogul reflected on the drama months later, calling out the "completely made-up and twisted" narratives behind her alleged drama with Selena.