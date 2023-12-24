What is Selena Gomez planning for 2024?

Selena Gomez is set to have another exciting year in 2024, thanks to the release of a new album, a new season of Only Murders in the Building, and more.

By Kelly Christ

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez is gearing up for a big 2024 with new music, exciting TV projects, and much more on the horizon!

Selena Gomez is set to have another exciting year in 2024, with a new album on the way and even a potential tour. In 2023, the 31-year-old had another landmark year thanks to her hit song Single Soon, an acclaimed new season of Only Murders in the Building, and her expanding beauty empire. 2024 is set to be even greater, with Selena preparing a number of thrilling ventures for fans to enjoy in the new year. From awards nominations to a new album, the former Disney darling is gearing up for another year of success. So, what can Selenators look forward to in 2024?

Will Selena Gomez win a Golden Globe in 2024?

Selena could begin 2024 with a bang at the 81st Golden Globe Awards, where she is up for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV Series for her performance in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building. She was previously nominated for the role at the 2023 ceremony but lost to Abbott Elementary's Quina Brunson, so this just might be her lucky year! Only Murders in the Building is also confirmed to be returning for season 4, and though the streamer has not made a formal announcement yet, it's currently expected to premiere sometime in 2024.

Will Selena Gomez release new music in 2024?

After dropping Single Soon in August, Selena will continue her return to music in full force with a new album in 2024. The release date has yet to be confirmed, but she told fans earlier this month that it's currently planned for a February drop. Selena has teased her third album as a "true pop record" with a hint of R&B flare.

Will Selena Gomez go on tour in 2024?

Though nothing has been made official, Selena has shared her interest in getting back to performing in 2024, and with her third album dropping in the new year, this could certainly become a reality. In an interview in September, the Hands to Myself artist said that being back on stage was one thing she hoped to be doing a year from then. She also teased a tour in a TikTok comment shared in February 2023, asking fans, "Should I go [on tour] this year or next? Feel like I should wait."