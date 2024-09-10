Is Selena Gomez giving up on her music career?

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has opened up about the future of her music career after seemingly scrapping plans for her third studio album.

Though the 32-year-old once appeared ready to drop a new record this year, she has now revealed why she decided to pump the brakes on the project.

"I don't know if I'm ready, you know?" she told to Vanity Fair on Monday. "It's a vulnerable space."

Selena, who burst onto the scene as a child star on the Disney Channel, admitted that she never really saw herself as a proper musician.

"Acting has always been my first love," she explained. "Music is just a hobby that went out of control."

However, she isn't ready to bid that part of her life farewell quite yet, adding, "Now, it is a part of who I am, so I don't think I'm going anywhere. I'm just not ready yet."

After releasing her hit single Love On in February, the Only Murders in the Building actor appeared poised to drop the long-awaited SG3.

But it soon became clear that Love On and its predecessor, Single Soon, were not intended to be lead singles for a complete album after all, putting the state of her music career into question.