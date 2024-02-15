Selena Gomez kicks off new music era with major single announcement!

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has officially launched her next music era with the announcement of the first single from her next album.

Selena Gomez has unveiled her newest single, Love On, which will drop on February 22. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/selenagomez & IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

After returning to the music scene for the one-off track Single Soon, the 31-year-old is ready to begin SG3 with a bang.

Fans got their first look at the new era with the cover art for her first single, Love On, which features the star donning white cat-eye sunglasses with a white bathrobe and hair towel as she overlooks the ocean.

"Wait 'til I turn my love on," she captioned Thursday's post, likely teasing some of the lyrics from the new track.

Love On will drop on Thursday, February 22.

Along with the announcement, Selena also changed up her profile photos across social media to a new photo of herself rocking a short bob hairstyle with blunt bangs, paired with a black dress featuring short puff sleeves and a white collar.

There's currently no release date for the new album, but fans can likely expect it to drop in the spring based on the single release.