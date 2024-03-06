Did Selena Gomez scrap her album release plans?

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has shared a surprising update about her next music moves amid rampant speculation her anticipated third studio album will arrive this year.

Selena Gomez has revealed that she isn't 100% certain that her third album will drop in 2024, as many fans had expected. © FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 31-year-old star got candid about her career in an interview with Rolling Stone published on Monday, where she admitted that while she "hopes" the new album will drop this year, it's not a done deal.

Selena released her flirty new song Love On last month, with many assuming that the track served as the new album's lead single.

However, she told the outlet that both Love On and the contrasting breakup anthem Single Soon, which was released in August 2023, may be better understood as standalone tracks rather than teasers for a complete record.

"Both of them stand alone in their messaging, but I stand by each of them for sure," she said. "I guess it's safe to say that Single Soon and Love On might not be really reflective of the project that I'm working on."

Selena, who announced her new romance with music producer Benny Blanco last December, gushed that her new work has been influenced by the "good place" she's arrived at in her life.

Along with her music plans, the Rare Beauty founder dished on her other professional endeavors, including expanding her TV resume and tackling the role of Linda Ronstadt in an upcoming biopic about the music legend.