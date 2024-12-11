Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande celebrate Golden Globe nods with sweet exchange

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande showered one another with praise after both stars earned nominations at the 2025 Golden Globes!

Selena Gomez (r.) and Ariana Grande showered one another with praise after both stars earned nominations at the 2025 Golden Globes! © Collage: REUTERS

Both pop princesses were recognized for their recent acting performances in Monday's list of nominees, with Ariana scoring a nod for Wicked and Selena for Emilia Pérez.

While they may be competing in the same category, they proved it's all love with their reactions to the news!

In a clip capturing the moment she learned of her nomination, Selena was heard gushing, "Oh my god, Ari!" after hearing the 30-year-old's name called as well.

But that was only the beginning, as Selena told Variety on Tuesday that Ariana immediately reached out to her to share her congratulations.

"Ariana texted me, and it was the sweetest note, and it was about six in the morning," the 32-year-old said. "We sent each other voice messages. It was very exciting."

And when both ladies attended the Academy Women's Luncheon that day, Ariana even requested to sit next to Selena.