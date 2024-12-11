Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande celebrate Golden Globe nods with sweet exchange
Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande showered one another with praise after both stars earned nominations at the 2025 Golden Globes!
Both pop princesses were recognized for their recent acting performances in Monday's list of nominees, with Ariana scoring a nod for Wicked and Selena for Emilia Pérez.
While they may be competing in the same category, they proved it's all love with their reactions to the news!
In a clip capturing the moment she learned of her nomination, Selena was heard gushing, "Oh my god, Ari!" after hearing the 30-year-old's name called as well.
But that was only the beginning, as Selena told Variety on Tuesday that Ariana immediately reached out to her to share her congratulations.
"Ariana texted me, and it was the sweetest note, and it was about six in the morning," the 32-year-old said. "We sent each other voice messages. It was very exciting."
And when both ladies attended the Academy Women's Luncheon that day, Ariana even requested to sit next to Selena.
Selena Gomez calls Ariana Grande "an angel on Earth"
"I really love watching this moment happen for Selena," the Positions singer said. "I know how hard she's worked and how long she's waited. I recognize that because it resonates with me, so I know that feeling."
"I don't know Selena as well as I wish I did so I'm excited to sit next to her today," Ariana added.
The Only Murders in the Building star had just as much praise for Ariana, telling Variety, "I know firsthand how isolating this industry could feel at times, but moments like this, in rooms like this and talking with all these amazing women..."
"It reminds me that I am not alone," she added, gesturing to Ariana.
Selena later shared a photo from the luncheon that featured her and Ariana's hands over their name cards, with Selena calling the eternal sunshine artist "an angel on Earth."
The duo's new bonding comes shortly after Selena showed her support for Ariana's relationship with her Wicked co-star, Ethan Slater, in a social media exchange.
Cover photo: Collage: REUTERS