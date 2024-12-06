Selena Gomez praises Ariana Grande's defense of controversial romance: "AMEN"

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has commended Ariana Grande after the Wicked star defended her controversial romance with Broadway actor Ethan Slater.

Selena Gomez (r.) has commended Ariana Grande (l.) after the Wicked star defended her controversial romance with Broadway actor Ethan Slater. © Collage: Theo Wargo / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & REUTERS

The 32-year-old Only Murders in the Building star reacted to an Instagram post featuring Ariana's comments about her current romance from an interview with Vanity Fair.

The post featured quotes from Ariana where she slammed the media scrutiny surrounding her relationship with Ethan, including one where she said, "There couldn't be a less accurate depiction of a human being than the one the tabloids spread about him."



Though the post has been up for over two months, Selena stumbled upon it on Wednesday and showed her love in the comments.

"AMEN," she wrote, along with several clapping emojis.

The Rare Beauty founder is no stranger to facing scrutiny over her own love life, as right when she went public with her romance with music producer Benny Blanco last year, she was quickly forced to play defense against the critics.

"If you actually care about me. This is my happiest," Selena replied to one negative comment on the relationship.