Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrate New Year's Eve in swoon-worthy post: "I love you more"

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez rang in 2025 with her fiancé Benny Blanco by her side.

The 32-year-old star shared a slideshow to Instagram as the final hours of 2024 wound down on Tuesday night.

The post kicked off with a plate bearing the words "I love you," setting the tone for the swoon-worthy snaps to follow.

The photo dump saw Selena and Benny flash some peace signs in a cozy couch selfie, while other snaps saw the couple all dressed up – presumably on New Year's Eve.

Also featured in the post was Selena's younger sister Gracie, who was pictured sharing an ice cream sundae with the Only Murders in the Building actor.

The last slide showed Selena flaunting her engagement ring in a mirror selfie, giving fans another glimpse at the eye-popping marquise diamond.

"i love you more," Benny commented under the post.

The lovebirds, who first began dating over the summer of 2023, announced their engagement last month.

Since then, Selena and the 36-year-old music producer haven't been shy about showing their affection on social media as they enjoy life as spouses-to-be.