Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco share a kiss after romantic date in Malibu

Malibu, California - Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco turned their love on as the pair enjoyed a romantic date at Nobu in Malibu!

Selena Gomez (l.) and Benny Blanco were spotted sharing a kiss after the lovebirds enjoyed a romantic dinner date at Nobu in Malibu, California. © Collage: IMAGO / Starface & Jon Kopaloff / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Photos obtained by PEOPLE show the lovebirds sharing a kiss in the parking lot of the celebrity hotspot after they grabbed dinner on Saturday.

Selena donned a casual yet chic look with a beige cardigan-style sweater dress, while Benny opted for a floral button-up and olive-colored pants.

The date comes after the 36-year-old music producer gushed over Selena's return to Los Angeles after her recent travels.

Benny shared a sweet snap of the Single Soon artist with the caption, "she's back," to his Instagram Story on Wednesday.

Selena has been traveling the world amid her busy acting career, first heading to Cannes, France, for its annual film festival. Her new movie, Emilia Pérez, proved to be a festival favorite, and it even earned her and her co-stars a joint victory for Best Actress.

The former Disney Channel star then spent time in New York City to wrap up filming for season 4 of her acclaimed Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building.