Selena Gomez teams up with Coldplay for an emotional return to the stage

Pasadena, California - Selena Gomez surprised fans at Coldplay's show at the Rose Bowl to perform their collaboration, Let Somebody Go.

Selena Gomez surprised fans at Coldplay's concert at the Rose Bowl on Sunday. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/selenagomez & Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Footage from Sunday's performance captured the 31-year-old's surprise entrance, joining frontman Chris Martin mid-song to sing her parts of the 2021 track.

Selena took to Instagram later that night to express her gratitude to Coldplay and H.E.R., who also joined the performance.

"Thank you @coldplay @hermusicofficial for an amazing night," she wrote on her story, which she followed up with videos from the performance.

The Hands to Myself artist was all smiles for the performance of the ballad, and the crowd went wild for her unexpected arrival.

For the evening, Selena rocked a black turtleneck gown that featured a high slit, exposing black lace tights underneath.

Though the former Disney Channel star has been primarily focused on her acting career in recent years, she recently returned to the solo music scene with her hit single, Single Soon.

Selena has also confirmed that her third studio album is in the works, but no release date has been announced just yet.