Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend Chiefs holiday party in matching outfits

Kansas City, Missouri - Before heading to Green Bay to cheer on Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift reportedly attended a team holiday party with the Chiefs star in Kansas City!

Taylor Swift (l) reportedly attended a holiday party with Travis Kelce in Kansas City before traveling to Green Bay for Sunday's Chiefs-Packers game. © Collage: Stacy Revere & Patrick McDermott / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 33-year-old pop star made her grand return to NFL broadcasts with her appearance at Sunday's Chiefs-Packers game, but it turns out she and Travis snuck in an under-the-radar date night earlier in the weekend.

According to PEOPLE, Taylor and the 34-year-old athlete attended a Chiefs holiday party together on Friday.

The event was held at a local Kansas City bar, with plenty of the team's star players and respective WAGs joining in on the fun as well.

Though photos of Taylor and Travis remain elusive, Brittany Mahomes shared a snap of herself and Chiefs quarterback Patrick rocking matching reindeer costumes at the bash.

Brittany was then spotted in one of the few photos of the Karma songstress circulated by fans, seeming to confirm that Taylor and Travis wore matching holiday sweaters to the party.