Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, and Zendaya join buzzy new Actors on Actors pairings

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez , Ariana Grande , and Zendaya are among the star-studded roster for Season 21 of Variety's fan-favorite web series, Actors on Actors.

The newest pairings were unveiled by the outlet on Thursday, highlighting some of the buzziest films and their respective stars of the 2025 awards season.

Gomez, who will be discussing her work in the genre-defying flick Emilia Pérez, will be paired with Blitz actor Saoirse Ronan for a chat debuting on December 11.

Variety will tap into the "Glicked" box office phenomenon by pairing Grande with Gladiator II's leading man, Paul Mescal. Their conversation will premiere on December 10.

Zendaya, who has garnered some Oscars buzz with her leading turn in Challengers, will speak with Nicole Kidman in a chat premiering December 13.

Other notable pairings on the list include Marvel alums Andrew Garfield and Ryan Reynolds (December 9), along with Wicked star Cynthia Erivo and Hollywood icon Angelina Jolie (December 12).

Season 21 of Actors on Actors will kick off with Garfield and Reynolds' chat, with new episodes premiering each day through December 20.