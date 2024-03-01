Selena Gomez gets sweet surprise from Only Murders in the Building co-stars
Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has officially kicked off production on Only Murders in the Building season 4, and she got quite the warm welcome back from her co-stars.
On Friday, the 31-year-old star shared a snap of flowers sent by Steve Martin and Martin Short in celebration of filming's commencement.
"We're so happy to be back with you, love, Steve and Marty," an attached note read.
Selena has been starring as Mabel on the hit Hulu series for three seasons now, and the cast is set to expand once again as it enters round four.
With Meryl Streep also set to return, season 4 will welcome Eva Longoria, Molly Shannon, and Eugene Levy as it makes the move from New York to Los Angeles.
The acclaimed comedy has earned Selena two Golden Globe nominations, as well as nods at the Emmy and Screen Actors Guild Awards for the ensemble.
Along with returning to work on Only Murders in the Building, the Rare Beauty founder has continued to expand her time on TV with the upcoming revival of Wizards of Waverly Place.
Selena will reprise her iconic role as Alex Russo for the spin-off, which will center around an adult Justin Russo (played by David Henrie).
Cover photo: Neilson Barnard / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP