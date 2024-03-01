Selena Gomez gets sweet surprise from Only Murders in the Building co-stars

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has officially kicked off production on Only Murders in the Building season 4, and she got quite the warm welcome back from her co-stars.

Selena Gomez (c.) was sent a sweet surprise by her Only Murders in Building co-stars Martin Short (l.) and Steve Martin in honor of their return to filming. © Neilson Barnard / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Friday, the 31-year-old star shared a snap of flowers sent by Steve Martin and Martin Short in celebration of filming's commencement.

"We're so happy to be back with you, love, Steve and Marty," an attached note read.

Selena has been starring as Mabel on the hit Hulu series for three seasons now, and the cast is set to expand once again as it enters round four.

With Meryl Streep also set to return, season 4 will welcome Eva Longoria, Molly Shannon, and Eugene Levy as it makes the move from New York to Los Angeles.

The acclaimed comedy has earned Selena two Golden Globe nominations, as well as nods at the Emmy and Screen Actors Guild Awards for the ensemble.

Along with returning to work on Only Murders in the Building, the Rare Beauty founder has continued to expand her time on TV with the upcoming revival of Wizards of Waverly Place.