Selena Gomez celebrates beau Benny Blanco's new cookbook with sweet snaps: "It's finally out NOW!!"

New York, New York - Selena Gomez took to Instagram to show support for her boyfriend Benny Blanco's latest project, a cookbook titled Open Wide!

Selena Gomez (l.) celebrated her boyfriend Benny Blanco's new cookbook, Open Wide! © Collage: FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshots/Instagram/@selenagomez

Looks like lucky Selena got herself a man who can cook!

On Tuesday, the 31-year-old singer posted a series of snaps on Instagram in honor of her music producer boo's big achievement.



His new cookbook, Open Wide, was released on April 30, marking his official venture into the culinary world!

The Love On artist shared photos from their celebration, with the first picture showing Selena playfully leaning in for a "kiss" with a cake that resembles the cookbook.

In the next photo, the couple adorably sits by each other while gazing at the cake.

Selena looked stunning in a black and white polka dot dress, and Benny was handsome in a floral suit.

The final image displayed the 36-year-old's affection for his girlfriend as he wrapped his arms around Sel. How cute can you get?

Selena also expressed her excitement on her Instagram story, where she posted a photo of the cookbook resting on a grassy surface with the caption, "YAY! It's finally out NOW!!"

On the same day, Benny shared a video of himself and Jimmy Fallon indulging in a purple cake while on The Tonight Show.