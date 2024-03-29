Selena Gomez scores exciting spinoff TV show deal!

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has unveiled a new spinoff TV show amid her ongoing partnership with the Food Network.

Selena Gomez will lead Food Network's Selena + Restaurant, which premieres in May. © IMAGO / UPI Photo

On Friday, the network announced that the 31-year-old star will lead Selena + Restaurant, a new "culinary adventure" that sees her explore some of the buzziest restaurants in Los Angeles.

The series is an expansion of Selena + Chef, an earlier show that saw the Disney Channel alum whip up a special dish in her kitchen with the guidance of various culinary stars.

Kicking off during the pandemic, Selena + Chef often featured the experts on a video call with Selena as they provided instruction for the recipe, but later seasons saw the guest visit in person.

Per Variety, Selena + Restaurant will feature six episodes and will see the Rare Beauty founder hit up Moo’s Craft Barbecue, Lemon Grove, Girl & the Goat, and more of LA's hottest culinary destinations.

Selena will again learn a signature dish from the featured chefs, but she'll also be striving to make a meal worthy of a spot on the menu.