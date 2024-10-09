Selena Gomez channels chic "office siren" trend for Rare Beauty event

New York, New York - Selena Gomez tapped into the viral "office siren" fashion trend during a World Mental Health Day event for her brand, Rare Beauty.

The 32-year-old star stepped out in the Big Apple on Tuesday, hitting a New York Sephora store to celebrate Rare Beauty's special event for World Mental Health Day.

Selena sported a chic black halter-neck bodysuit with white slacks, which she accessorized with a gold-studded black belt.

The business casual-inspired look is right on trend with the buzzy "corpcore" or "office siren" aesthetic – a style quickly emerging as one of the biggest trends of the fall season.

The business chic look was the perfect fit for Selena's event, as her efforts with Rare Beauty recently awarded her billionaire status.

But on Wednesday, the brand is shifting gears by donating all of its profits to the Rare Impact Fund in honor of World Mental Health Day.

The fund, which typically receives 1% of Rare Beauty sales, promotes access to vital mental health resources for young people.