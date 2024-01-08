Selena Gomez packs on PDA with Benny Blanco at Golden Globes: "I won"

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez shared why she was the real winner of the 2024 Golden Globes with a swoon-worthy shout-out to her boyfriend, Benny Blanco .

The 31-year-old star was once again nominated for her role in Only Murders in the Building on Sunday, but she lost out to The Bear's Ayo Edebiri.

Despite the loss, Selena took to Instagram to declare she still "won" as she shared a kiss with the 35-year-old music producer.

The Rare Beauty founder has not been shy about flaunting her new romance, which she first confirmed last month.

Despite the online PDA, the pair did not walk the Globes red carpet together.

Benny wasn't the only awards attendee Selena spotlit on her Instagram, as she also dropped new snaps with Taylor Swift, Meryl Streep, and more.