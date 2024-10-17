Selena Gomez explains the heartbreaking reason why she doesn't sleep in her own bedroom

Los Angeles, California - Pop icon Selena Gomez opened up about her personal journey with mental health at Wondermind's inaugural Mental Fitness Summit on World Mental Health Day.

Selena Gomez explained at a recent mental health summit that she doesn't like sleeping in her bedroom because she associates it with a bad time in her life. © Collage: IMAGO / MediaPunch & Theo Wargo / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Selena is once again breaking down barriers in mental health awareness!

The Only Murders in the Building actor revealed at the virtual summit – which she co-founded – that she doesn't feel comfortable sleeping in her bedroom anymore.



"I spent too much time in my bedroom that I actually don't even sleep in my bedroom anymore," the 32-year-old singer admitted, "because I associate it with such a really dark time."

Selena also discussed the challenges she faces with anxiety, admitting that it can be "so debilitating sometimes."

The former Disney Channel star, who has previously spoken about her intense battles with depression and bipolar disorder, shared how important it is to seek help and support.

She shared that she finds it helpful to talk about her issues with close friends, her therapist, and her mother Mandy Teefey.