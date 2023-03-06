Did Justin Bieber throw shade at Selena Gomez at his birthday party?

Los Angeles, California - As the internet continues to obsess over the drama between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber rang in his birthday with a star -studded celebration that has raised a few eyebrows.

Some fans believe Justin Bieber (c) threw shade at ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez (l) at his birthday party. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@selenagomez & @justinbieber

And so the Bieber/Gomez social media chaos continues.

The 29-year-old shared a series of snaps from the birthday festivities on social media, which featured photos with famous party guests Billie Eilish, Jaden Smith, and The Kid LAROI.

Billie, who worked with Justin on a remix of her hit song Bad Guy, commented, "i LOVE you" on the Instagram post.

Justin is all smiles in the snaps from the colorful party, but fans were quick to dissect the posts to find any shred of connection to the ongoing drama that has pitted Selena, who dated the Love Yourself singer on and off for eight years, against Hailey, his wife since 2018.

As always, internet sleuths sure found something, and it's the birthday party favors that are causing the most buzz as fans speculate they were meant as a dig at Selena.