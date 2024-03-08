Selena Gomez gushes over Benny Blanco in birthday tribute: "I love you"

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has penned a sweet message in honor of her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, turning 36.

Selena Gomez honored her boyfriend, Benny Blanco (c.), with a sweet social media tribute for his birthday. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/selenagomez

On Friday, the 31-year-old star dropped several never-before-seen snaps with her beau on Instagram to celebrate his big day.

"Happy birthday baby!" she wrote in the caption. "Your emotional endurance, positive disposition, unbelievable talent (that blows me away), undeniable humor and loving, kind heart absolutely kill me. I love you."



The photos featured plenty of PDA between the pair, with Selena also including an adorable video Benny took of her while on the teacup ride in Disneyland.

The music producer thanked her with a series of heart and kiss emojis in the comments.

Since going public with their romance last December, the two haven't been shy about displaying their love on social media. The Only Murders in the Building actor has dropped several steamy PDA snaps with Benny in the past few months, including some taken at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

Insiders have claimed that the relationship is the real deal for Selena, and the two are reportedly already considering a future with marriage and children!