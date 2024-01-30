Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco share fairytale date at Disneyland

Anaheim, California - Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco took their romance to the happiest place on Earth for a PDA-filled date at Disneyland.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco were spotted on a cozy date at Disneyland over the weekend. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & Starface

Per TMZ, the 31-year-old Rare Beauty founder was spotted with Benny at Disney's California Adventure on Saturday.

Footage shared by fans via social media showed the pair boarding a Toy Story ride, with the 35-year-old music producer keeping his arm close around Selena as they awaited their turn.

The duo appeared to keep a low profile for the outing, with Benny keeping a bright orange hoodie up over his head and Selena rocking a zebra-print hat.

The sweet date came after the Single Soon artist got a sweet shout-out from Benny on Instagram after dropping a new series of selfies, as Selena's bare-faced snaps were met with plenty of heart-eye emojis from her beau in the comments section.

Selena and Benny have gradually brought their love story into the limelight after first confirming romance rumors in December 2023.

The Disney Channel alum told fans that she and Benny first began seeing one another last summer, but she waited several months before going public with the romance.