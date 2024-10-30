Selena Gomez gushes over friendship with Disney co-star David Henrie: "He's stuck with me"

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has reunited with her on-screen brother David Henrie for the new sequel series to their hit show, Wizards of Waverly Place. While it's been over a decade since the original show aired, the pair's bond is stronger than ever!

Selena Gomez (r.) has reunited with her on-screen brother David Henrie for the new sequel series to their hit show, Wizards of Waverly Place. © MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Speaking at Monday's premiere of the new series, both Selena and David shared that they couldn't be happier to be reprising their respective roles as Alex and Justin Russo.

"It did feel like going home," Selena told The Hollywood Reporter. "It was so funny because when I showed it to my mom, she literally just died laughing.

"She goes, 'You two just still have it.' Because I think we bring that out in each other."

The Only Murders in the Building star praised her off-screen bond with David as she underscored the importance of having a close friend who knew her before the show launched her to superstardom.

"Most of my friends are definitely people that I've learned to love and trust, but David was there the first time I ever experienced any sort of fame-like things, and I think he saw and continues to see through that," she said.

"He'll tell me the truth, and I like that."

David shared a similar sentiment as he added, "When you're friends before big events happen, I think there's that meaningful memory that you know of one of another."