Selena Gomez gushes over friendship with Disney co-star David Henrie: "He's stuck with me"
Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has reunited with her on-screen brother David Henrie for the new sequel series to their hit show, Wizards of Waverly Place. While it's been over a decade since the original show aired, the pair's bond is stronger than ever!
Speaking at Monday's premiere of the new series, both Selena and David shared that they couldn't be happier to be reprising their respective roles as Alex and Justin Russo.
"It did feel like going home," Selena told The Hollywood Reporter. "It was so funny because when I showed it to my mom, she literally just died laughing.
"She goes, 'You two just still have it.' Because I think we bring that out in each other."
The Only Murders in the Building star praised her off-screen bond with David as she underscored the importance of having a close friend who knew her before the show launched her to superstardom.
"Most of my friends are definitely people that I've learned to love and trust, but David was there the first time I ever experienced any sort of fame-like things, and I think he saw and continues to see through that," she said.
"He'll tell me the truth, and I like that."
David shared a similar sentiment as he added, "When you're friends before big events happen, I think there's that meaningful memory that you know of one of another."
Selena Gomez returns to Wizards of Waverly Place
Along with reprising their iconic roles, Selena and David both serve as executive producers on Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, which debuted on Disney Channel earlier this week.
The Rare Beauty founder has a smaller acting role in the series compared to David, as she is reportedly only set to appear in the pilot.
The sequel series also features the return of David DeLuise and Maria Canals-Barrera, who star as Alex and Justin's parents Jerry and Theresa, as well as Jake T. Austin, who starred as the family's youngest sibling, Max.
Cover photo: MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP