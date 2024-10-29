Selena Gomez casts her vote in 2024 presidential election: "ITS TIME TO GO VOTE!!!"

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez gave her fans an inside look at her early voting process for the 2024 presidential election.

Before heading to Monday's star-studded premiere of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, the 32-year-old star made a pit stop to drop off her ballot.

Selena documented her vote in a new TikTok set to Hot to Go! by Chappell Roan, which showed her going to the ballot box while all dressed up for the premiere in a shimmering red gown.

"Can't go to the premiere without voting," she said in the clip.

While the Only Murders in the Building star didn't explicitly reveal who she voted for, a photo later shared to her Instagram saw her pose by the ballot box with a blue heart emoji beside her, likely suggesting a vote for Democrat Kamala Harris.

The vice president has been a popular pick among Hollywood's A-listers, scoring endorsements from Beyoncé, Olivia Rodrigo, and Selena's longtime BFF Taylor Swift.

After casting her vote, Selena made her way to the premiere of the anticipated Wizards of Waverly Place sequel series, where she reunited with a number of old-school Disney Channel stars.