Selena Gomez casts her vote in 2024 presidential election: "ITS TIME TO GO VOTE!!!"
Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez gave her fans an inside look at her early voting process for the 2024 presidential election.
Before heading to Monday's star-studded premiere of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, the 32-year-old star made a pit stop to drop off her ballot.
Selena documented her vote in a new TikTok set to Hot to Go! by Chappell Roan, which showed her going to the ballot box while all dressed up for the premiere in a shimmering red gown.
"Can't go to the premiere without voting," she said in the clip.
While the Only Murders in the Building star didn't explicitly reveal who she voted for, a photo later shared to her Instagram saw her pose by the ballot box with a blue heart emoji beside her, likely suggesting a vote for Democrat Kamala Harris.
The vice president has been a popular pick among Hollywood's A-listers, scoring endorsements from Beyoncé, Olivia Rodrigo, and Selena's longtime BFF Taylor Swift.
After casting her vote, Selena made her way to the premiere of the anticipated Wizards of Waverly Place sequel series, where she reunited with a number of old-school Disney Channel stars.
Selena Gomez reunites with Disney co-stars at Wizards Beyond Waverly Place premiere
Selena is set to reprise her role as Alex Russo in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, a new sequel series debuting on Disney Channel Tuesday.
At Monday's red carpet event, the Rare Beauty founder posed with David Henrie, who returns as her onscreen brother Justin in the new series.
Also attending the premiere were several of the 2000s-era Disney stars including Gregg Sulkin, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, and Jason Earles.
Selena is only set to appear in the Wizards Beyond Waverly Place pilot, but she is also serving as an executive producer alongside David.
After premiering on Disney Channel, the first episode of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place will hit Disney+ on Wednesday.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@selenagomez & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP