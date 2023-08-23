Selena Gomez channels Sex and the City while promoting new single
Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez paid homage to Sex and the City with a sultry new video hyping up her upcoming single, Single Soon.
The 31-year-old showed off her acting chops with a new lip-sync video shared on Tuesday.
In the clip, Selena uses her hand to mimic picking up a phone.
"It's over, I told my wife," a man says in the audio clip.
"Who is this?" Selena lip-syncs in response before shrugging and turning her back to the camera, giving fans a peek at her large rose back tattoo.
The trending audio, which has gone viral on TikTok, is from an episode of Sex and the City, with Samantha Jones being the female voice.
After the Rare Beauty founder's spin on it went viral, Samantha herself - AKA Kim Cattrall - chimed in to show her support for the recreation.
"I approve this message.." she wrote on X, sealing the reply with a red kiss emoji.
The new video comes ahead of Selena's highly-anticipated return to music with Single Soon, which drops on Friday.
Selena Gomez gears up for return to music on Friday
Selena and her fellow Disney Channel alum, Miley Cyrus, are both releasing new singles on Friday.
The stars gave each other a sweet shout-out with throwback clips from their joint appearance on Hannah Montana to commemorate the double-release.
The Only Murders in the Building actor has confirmed that her third studio album is not quite done just yet, but thankfully, fans will have something to tide them over with Single Soon!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@selenagomez