Selena Gomez channels Sex and the City while promoting new single

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez paid homage to Sex and the City with a sultry new video hyping up her upcoming single, Single Soon .

Selena Gomez used a trending audio from an old episode of Sex and the City in a new TikTok promoting her next single. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@selenagomez

The 31-year-old showed off her acting chops with a new lip-sync video shared on Tuesday.

In the clip, Selena uses her hand to mimic picking up a phone.

"It's over, I told my wife," a man says in the audio clip.

"Who is this?" Selena lip-syncs in response before shrugging and turning her back to the camera, giving fans a peek at her large rose back tattoo.

The trending audio, which has gone viral on TikTok, is from an episode of Sex and the City, with Samantha Jones being the female voice.

After the Rare Beauty founder's spin on it went viral, Samantha herself - AKA Kim Cattrall - chimed in to show her support for the recreation.

"I approve this message.." she wrote on X, sealing the reply with a red kiss emoji.

The new video comes ahead of Selena's highly-anticipated return to music with Single Soon, which drops on Friday.