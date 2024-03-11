Selena Gomez rocks red-hot look for Benny Blanco's birthday bash

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez went all out to celebrate boyfriend Benny Blanco's birthday!

Selena Gomez dropped several snaps from her boyfriend Benny Blanco's (c.) birthday bash over the weekend. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/selenagomez

The 31-year-old pop star dropped several photos via her Instagram story on Saturday, giving fans an inside look at the festivities.

Selena rocked a bright red mini-dress under a lavish matching fur coat and strappy heels. She wore her hair in a short bob with side-swept bangs, completing the look with a bit of classic Hollywood flair!

In the photos, the Love On artist posed with the birthday boy and some of her close friends, including Nicola Peltz Beckham.

A day before the party, Selena marked Benny's 36th birthday with a carousel post on Instagram accompanied by a swoon-worthy caption.

"Happy birthday baby!" she wrote. "Your emotional endurance, positive disposition, unbelievable talent (that blows me away), undeniable humor and loving, kind heart absolutely kill me. I love you."

Since going public with their relationship in December 2023, Selena and Benny haven't been shy about sharing their love for one another on social media.