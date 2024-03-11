Selena Gomez rocks red-hot look for Benny Blanco's birthday bash
Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez went all out to celebrate boyfriend Benny Blanco's birthday!
The 31-year-old pop star dropped several photos via her Instagram story on Saturday, giving fans an inside look at the festivities.
Selena rocked a bright red mini-dress under a lavish matching fur coat and strappy heels. She wore her hair in a short bob with side-swept bangs, completing the look with a bit of classic Hollywood flair!
In the photos, the Love On artist posed with the birthday boy and some of her close friends, including Nicola Peltz Beckham.
A day before the party, Selena marked Benny's 36th birthday with a carousel post on Instagram accompanied by a swoon-worthy caption.
"Happy birthday baby!" she wrote. "Your emotional endurance, positive disposition, unbelievable talent (that blows me away), undeniable humor and loving, kind heart absolutely kill me. I love you."
Since going public with their relationship in December 2023, Selena and Benny haven't been shy about sharing their love for one another on social media.
Last month, the Only Murders in the Building star dropped several cozy snaps with her beau with the caption "my bes fwend."
Cover photo: Collage: screenshot/instagram/selenagomez