Selena Gomez pens tribute to Benny Blanco: "It was you before I ever decided"

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has made no secret of her head-over-heels romance with Benny Blanco , and in her latest tribute to him, the pop star revealed he was always the one for her.

Selena Gomez (c.) praised her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, in a new Instagram story. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/selenagomez

On Saturday, the 31-year-old singer took to Instagram to share a never-before-seen snap of her boyfriend with one swoon-worthy caption.

The photo showed Benny wearing a yellow costume of sorts as he gazed away from the camera.

"It was you before I ever decided," Selena wrote underneath the picture.

Along with the tribute to Benny, the Rare Beauty founder's latest story also featured throwback images of herself taking her first (and last) ice skating lesson, training for a Coldplay music video, and spending time with her Only Murders in the Building co-stars, Steve Martin and Martin Short.

The romantic post comes after Selena penned a similarly adorable message for the music producer in honor of his 36th birthday.

"Your emotional endurance, positive disposition, unbelievable talent (that blows me away), undeniable humor and loving, kind heart absolutely kill me. I love you," she wrote under a collection of the couple's photos together.