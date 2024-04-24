Selena Gomez shuts down rumors about Rare Beauty at Time100 Summit

New York, New York - Selena Gomez took the stage in an edgy black ensemble at the Time100 Summit in New York City to address fans' hard-hitting questions.

Selena Gomez stunned in a black Matrix-style dress at the Time100 Summit in New York City. © Collage: CRAIG BARRITT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Wednesday, Selena stunned in an all-black look at the Time100 Summit in the Big Apple.

The 31-year-old singer and actor took the stage to address rumors swirling about her potential departure from her hugely successful cosmetics line, Rare Beauty.

"I don't think I'm going anywhere," the Love On singer declared, per PEOPLE. "I am enjoying this a little too much," she added, emphasizing it's her "pride and joy."

Launched in 2020, Rare Beauty goes beyond cosmetics and aims to dismantle the stigma around mental health, donating 1% of sales to support the Rare Impact Fund.

"I didn't want to really enter the cosmetics world without a mission," she said.

The Disney Channel alum's incredible passion and determination for her brand went about as unnoticed as her fiery look, which has fans in a frenzy on social media.