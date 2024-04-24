Selena Gomez shuts down rumors about Rare Beauty at Time100 Summit
New York, New York - Selena Gomez took the stage in an edgy black ensemble at the Time100 Summit in New York City to address fans' hard-hitting questions.
On Wednesday, Selena stunned in an all-black look at the Time100 Summit in the Big Apple.
The 31-year-old singer and actor took the stage to address rumors swirling about her potential departure from her hugely successful cosmetics line, Rare Beauty.
"I don't think I'm going anywhere," the Love On singer declared, per PEOPLE. "I am enjoying this a little too much," she added, emphasizing it's her "pride and joy."
Launched in 2020, Rare Beauty goes beyond cosmetics and aims to dismantle the stigma around mental health, donating 1% of sales to support the Rare Impact Fund.
"I didn't want to really enter the cosmetics world without a mission," she said.
The Disney Channel alum's incredible passion and determination for her brand went about as unnoticed as her fiery look, which has fans in a frenzy on social media.
Selena Gomez stuns in Matrix-inspired look
Selena was seen in a fashionable all-black 'fit at the Summit, an event aimed at spotlighting solutions and encouraging actions toward a better tomorrow.
When arriving at the event, however, the Matrix style was even more elevated by the pop icon's stylish sunglasses and leather coat, styled by Erin Walsh.
Selena wore a leather body con dress with modern sleeves and shiny black heels.
With her brown flowy locks touching her shoulders in a messy yet classic look, the beauty mogul looked amazing, which fans couldn't help but declare on social media!
Cover photo: Collage: CRAIG BARRITT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP