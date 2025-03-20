Selena Gomez spills why she was "mortified" attending Taylor Swift's party with Benny Blanco

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez spilled the beans on why she was "mortified" while attending one of Taylor Swift 's parties with her boyfriend, Benny Blanco.

Selena and Benny made an appearance on Spotify's Countdown To show on Wednesday in celebration of their upcoming album, I Said I Love You First.

During the episode, the 32-year-old Emilia Pérez star revealed that both she and Benny are quite punctual people, but that habit led to one embarrassing moment at an awards show afterparty hosted by the 35-year-old pop star.

"As a couple, we went to Taylor's party after some award show. I don't know, it was kind of cute, but I was mortified," Selena said. "Apparently, cool people don't show up to parties on time."

The 37-year-old music producer poked fun at Selena's punctuality as he added, "We're the first people at every single party when I go with you. You show up when my mother shows up to a party."

Though the Single Soon singer may have been embarrassed, it likely wasn't a problem for the host, as Selena and Taylor have been good friends for well over a decade now.