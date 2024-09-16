Selena Gomez throws shade at JD Vance with "childless cat ladies" joke at 2024 Emmys

Los Angeles, California - At the 2024 Emmys, Selena Gomez delivered a hilarious dig at Republican Senator JD Vance, referencing his now-infamous " childless cat ladies " comment.

Selena Gomez (r.) made a hilarious "childless cat ladies" joke aimed at JD Vance (l.) at the 2024 Emmys. © Collage: IMAGO / UPI Photo

Meows that, JD?

While joking around with her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin, the 32-year-old singer couldn't help but crack a joke.

Per HuffPost, she quipped, "Let me say what an honor it is to work with two guys who are this far away from being childless cat ladies."

JD Vance, Donald Trump's current running mate, came under fire for mocking women in a 2021 interview, calling them "miserable" and labeling them "childless cat ladies."

Recently, Sels opened up about her inability to have children due to medical reasons, so this probably hit a little too close to home.

She's been honest about living with lupus and bipolar disorder and expressed her immense gratitude for having other options to be a mother, such as adoption or surrogacy.