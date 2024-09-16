Selena Gomez throws shade at JD Vance with "childless cat ladies" joke at 2024 Emmys
Los Angeles, California - At the 2024 Emmys, Selena Gomez delivered a hilarious dig at Republican Senator JD Vance, referencing his now-infamous "childless cat ladies" comment.
Meows that, JD?
While joking around with her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin, the 32-year-old singer couldn't help but crack a joke.
Per HuffPost, she quipped, "Let me say what an honor it is to work with two guys who are this far away from being childless cat ladies."
JD Vance, Donald Trump's current running mate, came under fire for mocking women in a 2021 interview, calling them "miserable" and labeling them "childless cat ladies."
Recently, Sels opened up about her inability to have children due to medical reasons, so this probably hit a little too close to home.
She's been honest about living with lupus and bipolar disorder and expressed her immense gratitude for having other options to be a mother, such as adoption or surrogacy.
Celebs mock JD Vance's "Childless Cat Ladies" comment at 2024 Emmys
Candice Bergen also took figurative shots at the vice presidential hopeful during the awards show.
While presenting, she discussed how her Murphy Brown character was criticized in the past for being a single mother by then-Vice President Dan Quayle.
She joked, "Oh, how far we've come... Meow."
Taylor Swift, a close friend of Selena, also joked about the entire situation when she recently endorsed Kamala Harris for president and then signed off her post as a "childless cat lady."
These outdated views on women's choices are wildly out of touch, as A-listers are claiming the label on their own terms.
And their message is clear: the era of dismissing women for their choices regarding motherhood is quickly coming to an end.
