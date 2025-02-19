Selena Gomez's fiancé Benny Blanco bizarre shower confession leaves her shocked

Los Angeles, California - Pop icon Selena Gomez 's fiancé, Benny Blanco, recently made a surprising confession about his shower habits, and it left her totally taken aback.

Selena Gomez's (l.) fiancé, Benny Blanco, shared an interesting confession about his shower habits - and she couldn't help but laugh. © Collage: Jon Kopaloff & Ben STANSALL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a Q&A video for Interview Magazine posted earlier this week, the music producer admitted, "Okay, I might not get to shower every day, but when I do, when I feel like I deserve it, I'm in there for so long contemplating life."

He even revealed that he sits down in the shower and finds it "incredible" to cry in the shower - something Selena couldn't help but laugh at.

She was even more shocked when Benny shared that he often has "death realizations" while taking a shower.

"Whoa," the 32-year-old reacted as he clarified, "No, like, I realize I'm gonna die, but it's in the shower."

Selena and Benny, who confirmed their romance in December 2023, also reflected on their first meet-up – set up by her mom, Mandy Teefey, over a decade ago.

"I liked him before he liked me," the Love On singer admitted in the full interview.