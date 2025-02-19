Selena Gomez's fiancé Benny Blanco bizarre shower confession leaves her shocked
Los Angeles, California - Pop icon Selena Gomez's fiancé, Benny Blanco, recently made a surprising confession about his shower habits, and it left her totally taken aback.
In a Q&A video for Interview Magazine posted earlier this week, the music producer admitted, "Okay, I might not get to shower every day, but when I do, when I feel like I deserve it, I'm in there for so long contemplating life."
He even revealed that he sits down in the shower and finds it "incredible" to cry in the shower - something Selena couldn't help but laugh at.
She was even more shocked when Benny shared that he often has "death realizations" while taking a shower.
"Whoa," the 32-year-old reacted as he clarified, "No, like, I realize I'm gonna die, but it's in the shower."
Selena and Benny, who confirmed their romance in December 2023, also reflected on their first meet-up – set up by her mom, Mandy Teefey, over a decade ago.
"I liked him before he liked me," the Love On singer admitted in the full interview.
Now, the couple is happily engaged and recently bought their dream home in California after dropping the first single of their upcoming collaborative album, I Said I Love You First.
Cover photo: Collage: Jon Kopaloff & Ben STANSALL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP