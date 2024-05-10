Why did Selena Gomez shut off Instagram comments before Hailey Bieber's pregnancy bombshell?

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez explained the reason she disabled the comments on her Instagram photos. But does it have something to do with Justin and Hailey Bieber?

Just days before Justin Bieber and wife Hailey announced their pregnancy on Thursday, Selena disabled the comments on her Instagram account.

The Rare Beauty founder, who's also the most-followed woman on the platform and Justin's ex, explained why she decided to on an episode of The Today Show on May 2.

"I disabled all my comments on my photos on Instagram for only my friends," she said.

She stated she wanted to create boundaries to help her – which she's done before. Although this time around, fans had a strong reaction, which didn't go unnoticed.

"Obviously, people fussed about it. They fuss about everything," Selena concluded.

With comments limited to those she follows, the Love On singer's feed remained positive after the Biebers' baby bump reveal on Thursday.