Why did Selena Gomez shut off Instagram comments before Hailey Bieber's pregnancy bombshell?
Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez explained the reason she disabled the comments on her Instagram photos. But does it have something to do with Justin and Hailey Bieber?
Just days before Justin Bieber and wife Hailey announced their pregnancy on Thursday, Selena disabled the comments on her Instagram account.
The Rare Beauty founder, who's also the most-followed woman on the platform and Justin's ex, explained why she decided to on an episode of The Today Show on May 2.
"I disabled all my comments on my photos on Instagram for only my friends," she said.
She stated she wanted to create boundaries to help her – which she's done before. Although this time around, fans had a strong reaction, which didn't go unnoticed.
"Obviously, people fussed about it. They fuss about everything," Selena concluded.
With comments limited to those she follows, the Love On singer's feed remained positive after the Biebers' baby bump reveal on Thursday.
Are Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber still feuding?
The Biebers not only announced their pregnancy, but also shared footage from their vow renewal in Hawaii.
So why is Selena somehow involved? Justin and Hailey's relationship began in 2015, when Justin was seemingly on a break from dating Selena. The former couple had dated since 2009, with Hailey entering the picture after their final split in 2018.
And just two months later, Justin proposed to Hailey during a summer vacation in the Bahamas.
Hailey and the Only Murders in the Building star have since been pitted against each other, with rumors consistently swirling online about their beef.
The drama continued to heat up in March, after the Rhode founder allegedly took a dig at Selena with an Instagram story referencing Beyoncé's newest hit, Jolene.
With all the baby news now in the air, it seems Selena is taking the time to focus on herself and her relationship with new boyfriend, Benny Blanco, rather than the Biebers.
