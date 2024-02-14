Susan Sarandon to amplify ceasefire calls alongside pro-Palestine activists on Capitol Hill

Washington DC - Academy Award-winning actor Susan Sarandon is set to join activists at Capitol Hill on Thursday as the protest US lawmakers' continued support for Israel's assault on Gaza .

Susan Sarandon is visiting Capitol Hill on Thursday to demand US lawmakers act to protest Palestinian lives under threat. © Ed JONES / AFP

The action, organized by the feminist anti-war group CODEPINK, comes as legislators in Washington mull a proposal this week to extend an additional $95 billion in foreign military funding, including $14 billion to Israel.

The Biden-backed package was torpedoed Wednesday by Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, who remains a vocal supporter of Israel.

The legislation sparked fierce outcry from many Americans who have called for a ceasefire in Gaza and an end to US support for Israel's brutal campaign, which has killed at least 28,576 Palestinians to date.

Many Americans have also denounced the US government's decision to defund UNRWA – a key United Nations aid agency for Palestinian refugees – in Gazans' time of greatest need.

Sarandon added her voice to those calls in a press release ahead of the Capitol Hill visit: "As a mother & grandmother, I can’t bear watching the ongoing suffering of the mothers in Gaza, especially knowing that we in the US are paying for the weapons that are killing them and their families."

"I say to Congress: stop supporting this genocide, call for a permanent ceasefire and the resuming of humanitarian aid through UNRWA," she added.