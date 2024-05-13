All eyes turn to Travis Kelce as Taylor Swift sings The Alchemy for the Eras Tour in Paris!

Paris, France - Taylor Swift 's boyfriend Travis Kelce made a surprise appearance at her latest European Eras Tour stop. But did she sing a song dedicated to him? A ton of Swifties seem to think so!

Taylor Swift's (l.) 87th stop on her Eras Tour in Paris, France was quite the showstopper as Travis Kelce (r.) made an appearance! © Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images, JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP & Screenshot/X/@heydorotheas

Taylor's boyfriend, NFL-star tight end Travis Kelce, found himself sharing the pop star's spotlight recently!



Swifties went feral after hearing about Travis' attendance, and social media is abuzz with videos from the concert.

In one clip, fans turned their cameras towards Travis during the song The Alchemy from Taylor's latest record-breaking album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Other videos show the Super Bowl champ vibing out to the song So High School – which is also rumored to be about him – as well as Karma, which included the new lyric swap, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me."



But how does the NFL star feel about being referenced in the 34-year-old pop icon's new album?