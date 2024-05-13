All eyes turn to Travis Kelce as Taylor Swift sings The Alchemy for the Eras Tour in Paris!
Paris, France - Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce made a surprise appearance at her latest European Eras Tour stop. But did she sing a song dedicated to him? A ton of Swifties seem to think so!
Taylor's boyfriend, NFL-star tight end Travis Kelce, found himself sharing the pop star's spotlight recently!
Swifties went feral after hearing about Travis' attendance, and social media is abuzz with videos from the concert.
In one clip, fans turned their cameras towards Travis during the song The Alchemy from Taylor's latest record-breaking album, The Tortured Poets Department.
Other videos show the Super Bowl champ vibing out to the song So High School – which is also rumored to be about him – as well as Karma, which included the new lyric swap, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me."
But how does the NFL star feel about being referenced in the 34-year-old pop icon's new album?
How does Travis Kelce feel about Taylor's newest album?
According to a source for Entertainment Tonight, Travis Kelce is absolutely smitten with Taylor.
"Travis is so supportive of the entire album and loves that he is a part of Taylor's story," the insider revealed.
"He's a Swiftie through and through and very proud of her."
The source went on to explain how music has always been a form of therapy for the Clara Bow artist, saying that it allows her to "move forward, feel empowered, and turn her experiences into art."
Another source revealed to Us Weekly that Travis has had such a positive impact on Taylor.
"He makes her feel safe and protected," they said.
Let's just say the 87th stop on The Eras Tour was filled with love and support for the two lovebirds.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images, JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP & Screenshot/X/@heydorotheas