Taylor Swift shares sneak peek inside her 34th birthday party!

New York, New York - Taylor Swift has given fans a peek behind the curtain by dropping new snaps from her lavish birthday bash.

Taylor Swift (c) has shared new snaps from her lavish 34th birthday party in New York City. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/taylorswift

The newly 34-year-old pop star enjoyed quite the night out with friends in New York City on Wednesday in honor of her big day.

On Thursday, Taylor shared her gratitude for the many birthday tributes in an Instagram post featuring several snaps from inside the party.

"Can't believe this year… actually… happened? Thank you for all your beautiful birthday wishes yesterday," she wrote.

The first photo features a big ensemble smiling around Taylor's birthday cake, with the Karma songstress holding tight to Blake Lively alongside Zoë Kravitz, Gracie Abrams, Abigail Anderson, Antoni Porowski, the Haim sisters, and more.

Later snaps feature Tay posing with Gigi Hadid, Jack Antonoff, and Sabrina Carpenter, with all being captured with her signature purple filter, of course!

Notably absent from the festivities was Taylor's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, who was unable to attend due to mandatory practice with the Kansas City Chiefs.