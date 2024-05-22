Will Taylor Swift block Billie Eilish from another top Billboard chart?

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift 's new album is still going strong, potentially blocking Billie Eilish from receiving another No. 1 Billboard hit.

The 22-year-old pop star's new album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, was released last Friday, and it's already making waves in the music industry!

But despite its strong start, it's projected to debut at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart next week, according to Forbes.

The album is expected to sell between 250,000 and 300,000 equivalent units, which would typically be enough to secure the top spot.

However, this week's competition is tougher than ever before, with Taylor's latest release, The Tortured Poets Department, predicted to maintain its No. 1 position for the fifth week in a row.

This would be the first time one of Billie's albums hasn't reached No. 1 in its first week. Her two previous albums both debuted and peaked at No. 1, spending three weeks each at the top.

But is there still a chance for the artist to make a comeback on the chart?