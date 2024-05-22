Will Taylor Swift block Billie Eilish from another top Billboard chart?
Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift's new album is still going strong, potentially blocking Billie Eilish from receiving another No. 1 Billboard hit.
The 22-year-old pop star's new album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, was released last Friday, and it's already making waves in the music industry!
But despite its strong start, it's projected to debut at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart next week, according to Forbes.
The album is expected to sell between 250,000 and 300,000 equivalent units, which would typically be enough to secure the top spot.
However, this week's competition is tougher than ever before, with Taylor's latest release, The Tortured Poets Department, predicted to maintain its No. 1 position for the fifth week in a row.
This would be the first time one of Billie's albums hasn't reached No. 1 in its first week. Her two previous albums both debuted and peaked at No. 1, spending three weeks each at the top.
But is there still a chance for the artist to make a comeback on the chart?
Taylor Swift's newest album continues to top charts, despite Billie Eilish's recent drop
While there is still a slight chance HIT ME HARD AND SOFT could climb to the No. 1 spot, it's unlikely.
Debuts are typically a new album's strongest performance, with sales dropping off tremendously after.
Taylor may have also helped ensure her album's continued success with a move that Swifties didn't see coming!
The night before Billie's release, Taylor released three additional digital versions of her album, with each one including a unique voice memo for three different songs. This likely sparked another boost for The Tortured Poets Department, which is now over a month old.
However, new theories are swirling about a potential double album release for Billie, which could change things up drastically.
Do you think the album could still rise to the peak position?
