Patrick Mahomes reveals how Taylor Swift is "masterminding" the Kansas City Chiefs!
Kansas City, Missouri - NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared how Taylor Swift has shaken up the Kansas City Chiefs since she began dating the team's star tight end, Travis Kelce.
In a new interview with NBC, the Super Bowl champ gushed over Taylor and the attention she has brought to the sport, especially among female fans.
"I think it's been cool to see the girls and the women that have really embraced watching football," Patrick said.
"I know being a girl dad, how cool it is for me to see like these little girls – these daughters – and how much they're loving to spend time with their dad, watching football."
He went to praise Taylor's "genuine" nature and spilled that she's quite the football savant herself – so much so that she's even drawn up some plays for the Chiefs!
"We might have to put one in," the 28-year-old added.
Patrick's kind words come on the heels of his reunion with Taylor and Travis at the singer's Rhode Island home last weekend, but it's far from the first time he's given her a sweet shoutout.
Patrick Mahomes praises Taylor Swift amid Travis Kelce romance
While some staunch NFL fans objected to the attention Taylor received when she began attending Chiefs games to support Travis, the team's star signal-caller has always been here for it.
In December 2023, Patrick said that Taylor had become "part of Chiefs Kingdom, and she's part of the team."
"[Travis] is lucky enough to be with a great girl and a great woman," he added.
"It's been cool to interact with, because she's top-tier at her profession, and see how she drives and becomes that is really cool to hear about and see."
Now on a short break from The Eras Tour, Taylor is expected to be back in the stands as the Chiefs open their season against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, September 5.
