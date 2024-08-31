Patrick Mahomes reveals how Taylor Swift is "masterminding" the Kansas City Chiefs!

Kansas City, Missouri - NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared how Taylor Swift has shaken up the Kansas City Chiefs since she began dating the team's star tight end, Travis Kelce.

NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes (l.) shared how Taylor Swift has shaken up the Kansas City Chiefs. © Collage: Courtney Culbreath & David Eulitt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a new interview with NBC, the Super Bowl champ gushed over Taylor and the attention she has brought to the sport, especially among female fans.

"I think it's been cool to see the girls and the women that have really embraced watching football," Patrick said.

"I know being a girl dad, how cool it is for me to see like these little girls – these daughters – and how much they're loving to spend time with their dad, watching football."

He went to praise Taylor's "genuine" nature and spilled that she's quite the football savant herself – so much so that she's even drawn up some plays for the Chiefs!

"We might have to put one in," the 28-year-old added.

Patrick's kind words come on the heels of his reunion with Taylor and Travis at the singer's Rhode Island home last weekend, but it's far from the first time he's given her a sweet shoutout.