Travis Kelce lands in Argentina for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour!

Buenos Aires, Argentina - Travis Kelce has confirmed swirling speculation that he would support Taylor Swift at her latest Eras Tour stop in Argentina.

Travis Kelce has arrived in Buenos Aires on Friday ahead of Taylor Swift's second show of The Eras Tour in Argentina. © Collage: IMAGO / Inpho Photography & Latin America News Agency

It's official!

The 34-year-old athlete was spotted in Buenos Aires on Friday, all but confirming his attendance at her second show at Estadio River Plate.

Per The Daily Mail, Travis flew out of Kansas City at 11 PM on Thursday before arriving in South America at 2 PM local time on Friday.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end missed Taylor's first performance in Argentina, as he was attending a charity gala hosted by his teammate, Patrick Mahomes.

Travis previously teased his plans to go "south of the equator" amid his team's bye week, bolstering earlier reports of his plans to spend as much time with her as he can as she returns to touring after a three-month break.

The 33-year-old singer surprised fans with some new outfits for her latest leg of The Eras Tour and kicked off her three-night stint in Argentina with The Very First Night and Labrinyth as the first surprise song pair.